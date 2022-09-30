Goodbye, Ian: Comfortable weather invades Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian pulls away from Florida, drier air is funneling into Central Florida.

This setup will keep the Orlando area with very comfortable conditions, including minimal rain, through the weekend.

Friday started with temperatures in the mid-60s across the region, which is the coolest morning we’ve seen since mid-May. Through the day, highs will gradually warm into the 80s, with a slim chance of rain.

Expect dry and pleasant weather to continue through weekend and into next week as another reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives on Monday.

Flood warnings are still up for all communities along the St. Johns River, Shingle Creek and the immediate Atlantic coastline.

Rain from Hurricane Ian flooded Lake Eola in downtown Orlando.

Friday will not be an ideal day for beachgoers as Hurricane Ian continues to churn up the surf, waves and the risk of rip currents.

Ian, meanwhile, is a Category 1 hurricane, with sustained winds of 85 mph. The official forecast shows Ian making its second landfall near Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday afternoon and then turning into a remnant low further inland.

Storm surge, winds and inland flooding remain a high threat for those in Ian’s path.

In other tropical weather news, the National Hurricane Center is highlighting a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa. As it moves west, the NHC is giving it a 50% chance of further tropical development in the next five days.

