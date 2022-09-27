How to get your pool ready for Hurricane Ian

MIAMI – Hurricane Ian is getting closer and now is the time to get your pool ready to protect your home during the storm.
Taking these steps can save you headaches later.
- Do not lower the water level in your swimming pool excessively, or it may pop out of the ground if there is flooding with the storm (softened ground can literally “float” a pool). If flooding is expected, you can lower the water level by up to a few feet, depending on the depth of the pool.
- If you must lower the water level in your pool, do not drain past the bottom of the skimmer line.
- Add extra chlorine to your pool to fight off contamination. (3 gallons of chlorine per 5,000 gallons of water). Some pool companies recommend that you give your pool a “shock treatment” before the storm hits. (Don’t let anyone use the pool after adding the additional chlorine.)
- Make sure to run the pool as much as possible before you have to shut it off for the storm.
- Turn off electricity to all of the pool equipment at the breaker.
- If you have chlorine tablet floats, use them in the pool and they will continue to provide sanitization even if the pool is off.
- Don't throw patio furniture in the pool unless you are willing to have it damaged/bleached by chlorine.
- Secure anything that might tear loose or blow away, including garbage cans, grills, potted plants, garden tools, toys, signs, porch furniture, and awnings.
- It’s too late now to remove tree limbs, unless you have a way to secure them. But try to trim shrubs or any branches that are small and can be kept away from the pool.