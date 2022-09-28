LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Ian unleashing on Central Florida; downgraded to Category 1

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday before making landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon.

The hurricane’s center struck near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers, with 150 mph winds.

In Central Florida, we are already seeing heavy rain and the chance for tornadoes into the next several hours.

Rain will get heavier through the day and wind speeds will increase. We can also expect tropical storm-force winds and some hurricane-force gusts.

With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in Florida within hours, heavy rains and winds are expected to impact much of Central Florida.

You can expect more strong winds and heavy rain through the day Thursday before Ian moves out on Friday.

Rip currents and flooding along the coast, as well as flooding inland, will be a concern.

With strong winds, we can expect the possibility of tree limbs and trees down that could lead to power outages.