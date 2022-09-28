Royal Caribbean delays cruises from Port Canaveral due to concerns over Hurricane Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With Hurricane Ian expected to impact Florida by Wednesday, Royal Caribbean announced Tuesday it will postpone two of its upcoming cruises.

Due to Ian’s approach, Port Canaveral is expected to close from Wednesday through Friday morning, which will impact Royal Caribbean’s planned cruises, according to the cruise line.

Officials said boarding for the Mariner of the Seas cruise sailing out on Thursday, Sept. 29 will now begin Friday, Sept. 30. The cruise is still set to visit Nassau, Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay, though Royal Caribbean said it will provide updates Wednesday. Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. with more details.

In addition, boarding for the Independence of the Seas cruise set to sail Friday, Sept. 30 may be impacted by Ian, the cruise line stated. However, there were no changes to guests’ sailing, Royal Caribbean said.

Port Canaveral announced Tuesday evening that Canaveral Lock will remain closed through Thursday, though it will possibly reopen Friday or Saturday.

CANAVERAL LOCK ADVISORY: Canaveral Lock will secure from operations for Hurricane Ian no later than 9:30 PM Tues Sept 27, 2022.

If any changes are made to ensure guests’ safety and comfort, Royal Caribbean said it will contact booked guests and travel advisors no later than Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.

