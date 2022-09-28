76º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Royal Caribbean delays cruises from Port Canaveral due to concerns over Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian approaches, Port Canaveral is expected to close

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Hurricane, Hurricane Ian, Royal Caribbean, Port Canaveral, Brevard County, Entertainment

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With Hurricane Ian expected to impact Florida by Wednesday, Royal Caribbean announced Tuesday it will postpone two of its upcoming cruises.

Due to Ian’s approach, Port Canaveral is expected to close from Wednesday through Friday morning, which will impact Royal Caribbean’s planned cruises, according to the cruise line.

[TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central Florida | County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Officials said boarding for the Mariner of the Seas cruise sailing out on Thursday, Sept. 29 will now begin Friday, Sept. 30. The cruise is still set to visit Nassau, Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay, though Royal Caribbean said it will provide updates Wednesday. Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. with more details.

In addition, boarding for the Independence of the Seas cruise set to sail Friday, Sept. 30 may be impacted by Ian, the cruise line stated. However, there were no changes to guests’ sailing, Royal Caribbean said.

Port Canaveral announced Tuesday evening that Canaveral Lock will remain closed through Thursday, though it will possibly reopen Friday or Saturday.

If any changes are made to ensure guests’ safety and comfort, Royal Caribbean said it will contact booked guests and travel advisors no later than Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email