How Hurricane Ian could impact Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, everyone wants to know how they will be impacted by the storm system.

We are starting to get a picture of how Ian will affect our area. Circumstances could change in the next day or so.

“We’re going to see a wide range of different types of impacts, depending exactly when and where Ian strikes, the force it has and how long it spends in the area,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

But here is what we know about how Hurricane Ian could affect Marion County right now:

Marion County 11 p.m. advisory (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Winds of 40 to 60 mph

15 to 20 inches of rain and flooding

Risk of isolated tornadoes

Find the latest information on how to prepare for Hurricane Ian below: