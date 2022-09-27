How Hurricane Ian could impact Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, everyone wants to know how they will be impacted by the storm system.
We are starting to get a picture of how Ian will affect our area. Circumstances could change in the next day or so.
“We’re going to see a wide range of different types of impacts, depending exactly when and where Ian strikes, the force it has and how long it spends in the area,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.
But here is what we know about how Hurricane Ian could affect Marion County right now:
- Winds of 40 to 60 mph
- 15 to 20 inches of rain and flooding
- Risk of isolated tornadoes
Find the latest information on how to prepare for Hurricane Ian below: