Flagler County leaders warn residents to prepare for ‘eventual’ evacuations

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County leaders are urging residents to prepare for “eventual” evacuations in the county as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida.

The massive storm is churning in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall along the coast of Southwest Florida.

Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said everyone living in mobile homes and RVs countywide should prepare now to evacuate.

He said other areas should also prepare to be evacuated, including those in Zone A, from Flagler Beach to Marineland; low-lying areas in Zone B, Beulaville neighborhoods east of John Anderson Highway and the Palm Drive and Lambert Avenue neighborhoods; and Zone F, the areas surrounding Dead Lake and Crescent Lake including non-elevated houses in Daytona North.

“At this time, we have not ordered an evacuation, but we want residents living in those areas to be prepared no later than (Tuesday night) as we will likely order evacuations (Wednesday) morning,” Lord said. “The emergency operations center will announce the final areas under the evacuation order and the time when shelters will officially open.”

Lord also recommended that those who must leave their homes plan to go to a relative’s home or a hotel before turning to an emergency shelter.

The general population shelter in Flagler County will be at Bunnell Elementary School and the special medical needs shelter will be at Rymfire Elementary School. No definite opening time for these shelters has been set, but it will coincide with the evacuation orders being made, according to Lord.

