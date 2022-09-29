People spotted swimming in Lake Eola amid flooding in Orlando. Here’s why that is a bad idea

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Trooper Steve Montiero spotted two people swimming in Lake Eola, which jumped its banks following Ian.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The punishing rains from Ian caused Lake Eola to jump its banks in downtown Orlando, flooding nearby Robinson Street.

The high waters of the ordinarily shallow lake proved to be too big of a temptation for at least two people. News 6′s Trooper Steve Montiero spotted two people swimming in the water while reporting on the storm impacts.

[TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Tropical Storm Ian aims for Atlantic after swamping southwest Florida | Ian: County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Swimming in Lake Eola is illegal under even ideal conditions. In fact, according to the city’s website, “swimming in a city lake is prohibited, except as authorized by posting.”

Additionally, people should avoid wading into or swimming through any flood waters.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that floodwaters may contain:

Downed power lines

Human and livestock waste

Household, medical, and industrial hazardous waste (chemical, biological, and radiological)

Coal ash waste that can contain carcinogenic compounds such as arsenic, chromium, and mercury

Other contaminants that can lead to illness

Physical objects such as lumber, vehicles, and debris

Wild or stray animals such as rodents and snakes

Exposure to contaminated floodwater can cause:

Wound infections

Skin rash

Gastrointestinal illness

Tetanus

Leptospirosis (not common)

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: