Seminole County officials expect more flooding as water from Ian collects in rivers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County leaders are warning people to expect more flooding to hit the region as high water recedes in some areas and moves into area rivers and streams.

The excess water is expected to swell the Little and Big Econ rivers, which may cause them to jump their banks. Because of that, the city of Oviedo has reopened a sandbag location Friday at the Evans Street public works facility, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The most important thing we’d like to stress is that even though the rain has stopped, we now have the challenge of preparing for more flooding, specifically in the Geneva area,” said Seminole County Fire Department Chief Matt Kinley. “Much of the water and rain around the state is going to flow through the St. Johns River and it’s going to come right through Central Florida and into Seminole County. This is going to produce more historic flooding.”

According to Seminole Emergency Manager Alan Harris, the county will be opening three new sandbagging locations Saturday.

The old Geneva fire station, 217 2nd St., Geneva

Wayside Park, 4150 Highway 17, Sanford

Westmont Park, 624 Bills Lane, Altamonte Springs

Harris said those locations will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

“Over 1,200 homes here in Seminole County have been affected by flooding or damage to the homes,” Harris said. “Some of those completely destroyed.”

Harris added that the county is also contending with the cleanup of 1 million yards of cubic debris, saying that it would likely take weeks if not months to clean up.

“This is a lifetime event — a 500-year flood if you will,” Harris said. “So we’ve never seen this swell. We’re doing our best to respond as quickly and effectively as possible.”

Harris said the county is working to consolidate its emergency shelters and move them out of schools so that classes can resume as soon as possible.

The county plans to consolidate down to two shelters, one for general population and the other for people with special needs.

“The goal (Saturday) is to move those shelters to a secondary shelter location. We’ve identified that location, it’s a church in Longwood. I don’t want to announce it until they’re open and fully operational,” Harris said.

