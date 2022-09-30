4 Central Florida counties now eligible for FEMA individual assistance after Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As federal, state and local assets respond to areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian in Florida, the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday announced four Central Florida counties were added to a list of those eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance.

According to a news release, individuals and households in Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties may now apply. FEMA Individual Assistance can include “temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and other uninsured disaster-related needs,” the release said.

President Joe Biden on Thursday declared a major disaster exists in Florida because of Hurricane Ian, approving a request made by Gov. Ron DeSantis the day prior. Individual Assistance was initially approved for Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

According to FEMA, people can apply for disaster assistance by visiting disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. EDT or by using the FEMA mobile app.

