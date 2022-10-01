Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties now eligible for FEMA assistance in Ian’s wake

St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Saturday announced individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties were deemed eligible for individual assistance amid Hurricane Ian’s continued damage to livelihoods and property statewide.

Survivors in these counties who seek such help as temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs may apply at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app or by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. EDT.

FEMA on Friday added four other counties to the list — Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole — which was originally finalized Thursday as President Joe Biden declared a major disaster exists in Florida because of the hurricane. The eight latest regions joined Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

