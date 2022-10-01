82º

News 6, Salvation Army to host donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims

Donation drive starts Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla – News 6 is teaming up with the Salvation Army to get results for those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

We will be hosting a donation drop off at the Salvation Army headquarters at 440 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando, Tuesday starting at 8 a.m.

Items needed include:

  • Pre-packaged snacks
  • Water
  • Juices / Sports Drinks
  • Toiletries, including shampoo, conditioner, body soap, lotion, toothpaste and toothbrushes
  • Baby diapers, wipes and formula
  • Blankets
  • Towels
  • Sleeping bags
  • Socks
  • Puzzles, coloring books, crayons, stuffed animals

The donation drive starts Tuesday at 8 a.m. and runs until 7:30 p.m.

