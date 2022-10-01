News 6, Salvation Army to host donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims

ORLANDO, Fla – News 6 is teaming up with the Salvation Army to get results for those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

We will be hosting a donation drop off at the Salvation Army headquarters at 440 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando, Tuesday starting at 8 a.m.

Items needed include:

Pre-packaged snacks

Water

Juices / Sports Drinks

Toiletries, including shampoo, conditioner, body soap, lotion, toothpaste and toothbrushes

Baby diapers, wipes and formula

Blankets

Towels

Sleeping bags

Socks

Puzzles, coloring books, crayons, stuffed animals

The donation drive starts Tuesday at 8 a.m. and runs until 7:30 p.m.