News 6, Salvation Army to host donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims

ORLANDO, Fla – News 6 is teaming up with the Salvation Army to get results for those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
We will be hosting a donation drop off at the Salvation Army headquarters at 440 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando, Tuesday starting at 8 a.m.
[TRENDING: 4 Central Florida counties now eligible for FEMA individual assistance after Hurricane Ian | Seminole County officials expect more flooding as water from Ian collects in rivers
Items needed include:
- Pre-packaged snacks
- Water
- Juices / Sports Drinks
- Toiletries, including shampoo, conditioner, body soap, lotion, toothpaste and toothbrushes
- Baby diapers, wipes and formula
- Blankets
- Towels
- Sleeping bags
- Socks
- Puzzles, coloring books, crayons, stuffed animals
The donation drive starts Tuesday at 8 a.m. and runs until 7:30 p.m.