Homes in Vista Lakes swamped by flooding from Hurricane Ian

LAKE VISTA, Fla. – Flooding has also been a major issue for for the Vista Lakes community, with much of the area still underwater thanks to the heavy rainfall brought in by Hurricane Ian.

Kelly Jaikaran, whose home also suffered from the flooding, said she was still in shock at the amount of water that came through.

“It started coming through every entry door in the house,” she said. “By that time, we just gave up. It was gushing like a river.”

Jaikaran said she and her family cleaned up and salvaged what little they could from the first floor of their home, adding that they measured the water at 22 inches high.

While Jaikaran said they had homeowner’s insurance, they didn’t have flood insurance due to the area not being a flood zone.

Other neighbors told News 6 they were having a difficult time getting ahold of resources and that roads were almost impassable. Jaikaran said that at one point, rescue crews had to use an airboat to get people supplies.

“There is people stranded in here who need dialysis,” Jaikaran said. “She had an appointment this afternoon. The air boat came in and picked her up and took her, I don’t know what we could have done because it is just a disaster.”

Despite the damages, Jaikaran stated she was thankful no one was seriously injured, though she does have a message for others hit by the flooding.

“Just keep an eye on your children. Do not let them come outside,” she said. “In this water, you don’t know what kind of infection you can develop from this.”

