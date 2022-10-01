Orange County deputies rescue woman from rushing floodwaters, video shows

Orange County deputies formed a chain to rescue a woman trapped in her car on a flooded road after Hurricane Ian.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies sprang into action Thursday after a woman got caught in the rushing waters of Econlockhatchee River, according to body camera footage of the incident.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted the video to social media, saying the woman was in a car being swept away by floodwaters at Dean Road and Lake Underhill Road in Orlando. Deputies said it was an extreme current caused by a surge in the Little Econlockhatchee River.

RESCUE: Deputies rescued a woman on Thursday whose car was swept away by an extreme current in floodwaters at Dean & Lake Underhill where the Little Econ River surged. Five deputies formed a human chain & used rope to venture into rushing water 10 feet deep to save the woman. pic.twitter.com/idXy9yPJ6u — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 30, 2022

[TRENDING: Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital | 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]

Video shows five deputies form a “human chain,” using rope to venture out into 10-foot-deep waters to rescue the woman.

Five deputies involved in the rescue of a woman from rushing floodwaters in Orlando (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

News 6 reporter Lauren Cervantes responded to the area later Friday, finding that part of the road near the intersection had collapsed as floodwater continued to pour across. Barricades were set up nearby to ward off drivers.

Many areas in Central Florida have been struck by flooding from Hurricane Ian, and Orange County was no exception. As county officials tackle the aftermath of Ian’s trek through Central Florida, first responders have continued to deal with rescue efforts countywide.

News 6 has compiled a list of roadways in Central Florida that have been impacted by Ian, which can be found here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: