Crews tackle Orlando elementary school flood ahead of expected reopening

ORLANDO, Fla. – After Riverdale Elementary School flooded due to heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian in Orlando, crews went to work to get it back in order ahead of the district’s expected opening date.

Orange County Public Schools announced that they plan to reopen schools in the district on Monday, Oct. 3. However, water still surrounded Riverdale as of Friday evening.

Cleaning crews spent hours pushing water outside and cleaning the floors Friday.

One worker told News 6 they’re not as worried about wet floors as they are about moisture in the walls, which could cause health issues if left unchecked. The worker said it could be a few days before the cleaning is finished.

Selasi Ekpeh, an Orlando resident, said he feels as though children have missed school too much during the past year.

“COVID just happened last year. They were just out of school last year, now they’re out of school again,” he said. “They’re not consistently in class. Starting from a lower level is going to impact them.”

Scott Howat, a representative of OCPS, said during a conference Friday that the district has been discussing options for students and faculty at Riverdale.

“Our priority is to ensure our students and staff return to a safe learning environment as soon as possible,” Howat said. “If necessary, the district will look at alternative instructional options for students such as alternative locations for instruction, alternative sites, or if possible, virtual learning.”

