Seminole County first responders work to help neighborhoods flooded by Ian

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Seminole County first responders returned to the Spring Oaks neighborhood Friday as residents are continuing to see widespread flooding from Hurricane Ian.

As the storm moved through Central Florida, the Little Wekiva River experienced record flood levels and spilled over into the community.

Dozens of people were rescued from homes Thursday and deputies have since been checking in on people who decided to stay in their homes.

During the response Friday, deputies brought water to residents and helped some move items from their homes.

Power was knocked out to much of the neighborhood, but it was restored to some homes.

Since Thursday, the water level in the Little Wekiva River has slightly dropped, but still remained at major flood stage.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said deputies would continue responding to assist residents who are affected by flooding.

