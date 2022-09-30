80 Winter Springs residents rescued from rising flood waters, according to Seminole County Fire Department

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – The Seminole County Fire Department worked over a seven-hour period to help rescue 80 residents from rising flood waters in a Winter Springs neighborhood, according to the department.

The rescue effort started Thursday morning with assistance from the Longwood Fire Department and helped residents near Hayes Road, Holiday Lane, Mockingbird Lane and Lido Road, the department said.

The department also said that 20 to 30 pets were rescued safely.

Seminole County has been struck hard by floods following Hurricane Ian’s trek through Central Florida. County officials reported Thursday that over 1,000 homes had been impacted by the flooding.

Meanwhile, emergency management officials in the county state that more than 1 million cubic yards’ worth of debris still needed to cleared as of Thursday.

