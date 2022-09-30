Flooding around Orlando’s lakes still a concern after Ian

Trooper Steve went out to Lake Ivanhoe and Lake Eola in downtown Orlando, and to Eatonville.

ORLANDO, Fla. – All city parks in Orlando are closed until further notice and until crews can assess storm damage.

That includes Gaston Edwards Park and Lake Ivanhoe Park, along Lake Ivanhoe.

Lake Ivanhoe overflowed into North Orange Avenue and Magnolia Avenue Thursday.

Trooper Steve Montiero said the water in the roads was 3 to 4 feet deep, and the only thing that could get through was a fire truck.

Montiero also went out to Lake Eola in downtown Orlando, which had flowed over into Robinson Street.

Then he traveled to the town of Eatonville, where pumps were working to get the water out of a neighborhood that had flooded streets.

Orange County leaders said the county saw 10 to 16 inches of rain because of Ian causing flooding in neighborhoods and on roads.