WATCH: Drone video shows damage to Flagler Beach pier caused by Ian

Police in Flagler Beach are urging people not to go to the pier because they say it sustained “significant” damage from Hurricane Ian.

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler County was battered by Ian causing damage across the area and ripping away a portion of Flagler Beach’s historic pier.

The pier, which has stood since 1928, has survived several hurricanes but not without some scars and Ian is no exception.

Drone video provided by a News 6 viewer Jason Thomas, @outsiderimages on Instagram, shows the front end of the pier was torn away by the powerful storm.

Flagler County was battered by Ian causing damage across the area and ripping away a portion of Flagler Beach’s historic pier.

Police in Flagler Beach are urging people not to go to the pier.

“Please don’t come to Flagler Beach to look at the damage; it’s for your safety. We will post additional pictures when conditions are better and thanks to Officer Sylvester for documenting the damage,” the agency said in a Facebook Post Thursday.

[TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Tropical Storm Ian aims for Atlantic after swamping southwest Florida | Ian: County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

A picture posted with the message appears to show the pier twisted and sloping into the ocean.

The wind kicked up huge waves that appear to have tilted the pier to one side.

We’re getting our first good look at the Flagler Beach Pier damage as the sun comes up @news6wkmg #hurricaineIan pic.twitter.com/8oT3XKKvg6 — Erik Sandoval (@ErikSandoval) September 30, 2022

Flagler Beach recently made repairs to the pier, which had been damaged by several storms in the last few years. Hurricane Matthew in 2016 took a 163-foot chunk off the iconic structure.

In 2021, city leaders agreed to replace the wooded structure with a concrete one, with the work expected to be finished over the next few years.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: