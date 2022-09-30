76º

LIVE

Local News

WATCH: Drone video shows damage to Flagler Beach pier caused by Ian

Extent of the damage not yet known

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Flagler County, Hurricane
Police in Flagler Beach are urging people not to go to the pier because they say it sustained “significant” damage from Hurricane Ian.

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler County was battered by Ian causing damage across the area and ripping away a portion of Flagler Beach’s historic pier.

The pier, which has stood since 1928, has survived several hurricanes but not without some scars and Ian is no exception.

Drone video provided by a News 6 viewer Jason Thomas, @outsiderimages on Instagram, shows the front end of the pier was torn away by the powerful storm.

Flagler County was battered by Ian causing damage across the area and ripping away a portion of Flagler Beach’s historic pier.

Police in Flagler Beach are urging people not to go to the pier.

“Please don’t come to Flagler Beach to look at the damage; it’s for your safety. We will post additional pictures when conditions are better and thanks to Officer Sylvester for documenting the damage,” the agency said in a Facebook Post Thursday.

[TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Tropical Storm Ian aims for Atlantic after swamping southwest Florida | Ian: County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

A picture posted with the message appears to show the pier twisted and sloping into the ocean.

The wind kicked up huge waves that appear to have tilted the pier to one side.

Flagler Beach recently made repairs to the pier, which had been damaged by several storms in the last few years. Hurricane Matthew in 2016 took a 163-foot chunk off the iconic structure.

In 2021, city leaders agreed to replace the wooded structure with a concrete one, with the work expected to be finished over the next few years.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Christie joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email