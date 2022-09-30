Osceola County leaders respond to flooding, damage caused by Ian

Osceola County officials are urging residents to stay indoors as Hurricane Ian makes its way through Central Florida.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County officials began responding to historic flooding Thursday, evacuating residents and assessing the scope of damage done in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

County officials are urging residents to shelter in place and avoid roadways as they expect to feel the impact of Ian in the area over the next few days.

The county is reporting at least 14 inches of rain, and water along Shingle, Boggy and Reedy creeks has been flowing south from Orange County into Osceola County, officials said.

Official rain totals in Osceola County from Hurricane Ian. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Multiple roadways throughout the county are experiencing road closures. Find the complete list of closures here.

Areas in downtown Kissimmee along Shingle Creek, portions of Buenaventura Lakes, Pebble Point, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas experienced extreme levels of flooding. As a result, the city issued a mandatory curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice unless you are required to commute for work or are an essential worker.

Osceola County, the cities of Kissimmee and St. Cloud, and school district offices are set to reopen on Monday.

“Hurricane Ian brought challenges on a scale we’ve never faced before, but I’m confident that our community will rally together,” Osceola Commission Chairman Brandon Arrington said in a statement. “Osceola is resilient, and I’m so proud of the way everyone is already working together to help one another and move forward. Special thanks to all staff at the county, cities, school district, utilities and more who are putting our residents and visitors first. I urge everyone to remain safe and follow recommendations as we move forward with recovery efforts.”

