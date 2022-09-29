Osceola County deputy, others rescued from flooded roadways during Ian’s downpour

Video shows the moments when an Osceola County deputy was rescued after stalling in Ian's floodwaters while responding to a call in Kissimmee.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – An Osceola County deputy was rescued via airboat early Thursday after their vehicle became stalled in flooding brought on by what is now Tropical Storm Ian.

In Kissimmee, on Orange Blossom Trail at Benita Street, News 6′s Louis Bolden reported water so deep on roadways — even on those five-lanes wide, as OBT is in that area — that multiple vehicles were left stranded, with water reaching their windows.

The county has released a map of road closures caused by Ian. That map can be found here.

An Osceola County Sheriff's Office cruiser stalled in flooding Thursday morning as rain from Ian filled Central Florida roads, prompting multiple reported high water rescues.

Road-obstructing floods have otherwise been reported throughout Central Florida, including in Orlando and Sanford.

The City of Orlando and Orlando police early Thursday urged residents to shelter in place and stay off roadways as Ian’s flooding prompted high water rescues.

According to a statement from the Orlando’s Emergency Operations Center, multiple rescues had already been made by 5:47 a.m.

The city said 81 high water rescues were performed at the Dockside At Ventura condominium complex along Curry Ford Road by 7:42 a.m., encouraging people with flooding homes to self-evacuate if they can.

In Kissimmee, the airboat sent in to retrieve the Osceola County deputy later moved on to perform additional rescues on the flooded stretch of OBT.

In Kissimmee, multiple high water rescues began Thursday morning as rain from what is now Tropical Storm Ian flooded roads, leaving vehicles stalled and stranded..

In Volusia County, residents were warned to stay off roads and avoid “historic flooding.”

Volusia County is currently experiencing widespread and historic flooding due to impacts from Ian. High winds are forecasted to continue throughout the day and rains are expected to continue into the weekend. Emergency officials are urging residents to only call 911 if it is a life threating or emergency medical situation. This isn’t the time to be out on the roads. Residents should shelter in place and stay off the roads until conditions are deemed safe to go out. David Hunt, community information marketing specialist - Volusia County

Volusia County has imposed a curfew that will remain in place until 7 a.m. Friday at the earliest.

Note: A previous version of this story contained a list of some areas where flooded roadways were being reported. The rapidly changing nature of this storm has prompted the removal of that list as a way to avoid unintentionally sharing out-of-date information, or too little of it. Please heed officials’ warnings and refrain from traveling at all unless absolutely necessary.

