Here’s when your trash, storm debris will be picked up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many streets in Central Florida are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Trash pick-ups are being rescheduled and storm debris is being picked up.

Debris should be separated into piles: vegetation, structural, household hazardous waste, electronics and appliances.

Residential pickups resume on Friday, Sept. 30, for carted garbage, carted recycling and containerized yard waste only.

Saturday residential customers will also be serviced on Saturday, Oct. 1, for carted garbage, carted recycling, and containerized yard waste only.

Wednesday customers will be serviced on Saturday, Oct. 1, for garbage and recyclables will be serviced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Waste Management will attempt service Saturday morning, also, for any Friday residential customers who were unable to be serviced on Friday. For safety reasons, the county said Waste Management cannot service residents on flooded or impassable streets.

There will not be any rescheduled pick-ups for days missed during Hurricane Ian.

The county said regular garbage collection will resume on the next regularly scheduled weekday in Palm Coast and unincorporated Flagler County, as both entities are served by Waste Pro.

Flagler Beach may (not definite) make a Saturday collection if the weather improves. Bunnell will resume garbage collection on Monday, Oct. 3.

Solid Waste collection services will resume for Lake County Solid Waste customers on Friday, Sept. 30, if it is their regular collection day. Please leave your bins out, as they may be collected outside of your regular schedule.

Marion County

The county said it is not picking up storm debris and any debris will be accepted at Marion County recycling centers and the baseline landfill.

Orange County

ORLANDO

The current plan for debris and trash pickup, if water recedes to allow for solid waste vehicles to operate safely is as follows:

The city will begin debris pick up will begin Friday, Sept. 30. Residents can help expedite the yard waste collection process by doing the following:

Place debris at the curb, not in the street

Bag and bundle yard waste

Separate yard waste and building materials

Residential and commercial trash pickup on Saturday, Oct. 1. This will cover skipped pickups from Wednesday, Sept. 28. Thursday skipped pickups will be Sunday, Oct. 2.

WINTER GARDEN

Trash and recycling collection has been canceled for Friday, Sept. 30.

If a collection service day is missed, there will be no make-up days and pick-up will resume on your next scheduled collection day.

The city will begin curbside yard waste pick-up on Friday, Sept. 30.

For Hurricane Ian debris, the city will begin removal on or around Monday, Oct. 3.

Residential garbage and recycling collection will continue on Friday.

Friday, Sept. 30 = Thursday garbage and recycle customers

Saturday, Oct. 1 = Friday garbage and recycle customers

Make-up services on Friday and Saturday will be for garbage and recycling carts ONLY. No bulk items or yard waste will be recovered.

Polk County

As you proceed with Hurricane Ian clean-up, please note that construction debris should NOT BE MIXED WITH yard waste and hurricane vegetation. Hurricane debris will be collected by a contracted vendor, not your normal service provider.

A hotline opened on Friday opened for residents with questions. Call (800) 375-0844.

Regularly scheduled trash, recycling and waste collection will continue Monday, Oct. 3.

Pick-up information for storm debris has not been announced yet.

LONGWOOD

The city said debris removal efforts are underway on Friday.

The city said debris removal efforts are underway on Friday.

Debris removal efforts are being coordinated. Please move yard and tree debris to the right-of-ways (along the curb) in front of your homes. Neighborhoods with private streets can move tree debris to a public road.

Collection will resume as soon as it is safe to do so, likely Monday, Oct. 3, the county said.

Debris management has begun clearing roads by pushing the material to the sides of roads. The second push, which is expected to be completed Friday, will include picking up debris and clearing any remaining roadways.

Debris management warns drivers to use caution if they see a debris removal truck on the road – it likely means the road contains physical hazards of some kind.

Waste Pro customers in Daytona Beach, Daytona Beach Shores, DeBary, New Smyrna Beach, Ormond Beach, Port Orange, Holly Hill, South Daytona, the towns of Ponce Inlet, Lake Helen and Oak Hill will have rescheduled pick-ups.

Thursday pickups will be rescheduled to the next regular scheduled day (Residential garbage will be picked up on Monday, recycling will be picked up next Thursday).

Friday pickups will be rescheduled to the next regular scheduled day (Residential garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, recycling will be picked up next Friday).

Commercial collections will be made up on Saturday and Monday.

EDGEWATER

The City expects to resume normal solid waste and recycling collection beginning Monday, Oct. 3, with one exception: vegetation should be piled up away from garbage cans as it will be collected by contractors.

The City’s contractor will provide two (2) passes of Green Waste (vegetative) debris removal, but only one (1) pass of construction related debris/appliances so this will be delayed a few weeks to allow affected residents ample time to place materials out by the road. Crews will continue to monitor flooded streets during the weekend. Garbage collection may be postponed in areas where significant flooding is still present.