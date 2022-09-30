How to get help in Central Florida after Hurricane Ian

Residents check on one another in a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian has damaged homes across Central Florida, forced hundreds of people into shelters and the full extent of the damage really won’t be known for some time.

Groups are coming together to help storm victims. Here are places offering assistance right now. We will update this list as we get more information.

Disaster Distress Helpline - 1-800-985-5990

The Disaster Distress Helpline is a 24/7, 365-day-a-year hotline offering counseling and support for people dealing with emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters. The hotline is multilingual and confidential.

FEMA

FEMA is offering individual assistance in the following Central Florida counties as of now: Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole.

To apply for assistance, go to DisasterAssistance.gov, or call 800-621-FEMA (3362).

American Red Cross

If you need a place to stay, contact the American Red Cross at 800-RED-CROSS (733-2767), or find an open shelter at RedCross.org.

Heart of Florida United Way

Heart of Florida United Way is available to connect people to resources, including supplies, food, clothing and hygiene locations, etc. To connect to United Way’s call centers, dial 211.

You can also check out hurricane resources on the United Way website.

Second Harvest Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank supplies food to food banks across the area. It has a list of community resources on its website, as well as a food locator tool.

The Oasis at The Sharing Center

The Oasis at The Sharing Center in Longwood will be open until 4 p.m. for anyone needing laundry service or hot showers.

600 N 17-92, Suite 165, Longwood

https://thesharingcenter.org/

407-260-9155

UHaul

UHaul is offering 30 days of free storage and U-Box container usage at 43 locations across Florida, including the following Central Florida locations:

Government phone numbers

FLORIDA DEPT. OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: 1-850-815-4000

FLAGLER COUNTY: 800-451-1954

Orange County: 311

Volusia County: 866-345-0345

Orlando: 407-246-4357

Lakeland: 863-401-2234

Phone and internet services

AT&T

AT&T customers will waive talk, text and data overage charges for customers in impacted areas through Oct. 28.

COMCAST

Comcast is making its network of public Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the state free for anyone to use, including non-Xfinity customers. Details on how to find and use a WiFi hotspot, check the Comcast website.

SPECTRUM

Spectrum is opening Out-of-Home WiFi access points to all. Indoor and outdoor WiFi spots can be found at locations across Central Florida. Head to the Spectrum website to find one near you.

T-MOBILE

T-Mobile customers affected by the storm who do not have unlimited talk, text and data will have it through Oct. 3.

VERIZON

Verizon customers living in affected zip codes will have unlimited domestic talk, text and data through Oct. 4. Verizon is also working to set up Wi-Fi hotspots, free charging stations and other services.