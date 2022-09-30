How to get help in Central Florida after Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian has damaged homes across Central Florida, forced hundreds of people into shelters and the full extent of the damage really won’t be known for some time.
Groups are coming together to help storm victims. Here are places offering assistance right now. We will update this list as we get more information.
Disaster Distress Helpline - 1-800-985-5990
The Disaster Distress Helpline is a 24/7, 365-day-a-year hotline offering counseling and support for people dealing with emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters. The hotline is multilingual and confidential.
FEMA
FEMA is offering individual assistance in the following Central Florida counties as of now: Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole.
To apply for assistance, go to DisasterAssistance.gov, or call 800-621-FEMA (3362).
American Red Cross
If you need a place to stay, contact the American Red Cross at 800-RED-CROSS (733-2767), or find an open shelter at RedCross.org.
Heart of Florida United Way
Heart of Florida United Way is available to connect people to resources, including supplies, food, clothing and hygiene locations, etc. To connect to United Way’s call centers, dial 211.
You can also check out hurricane resources on the United Way website.
Second Harvest Food Bank
Second Harvest Food Bank supplies food to food banks across the area. It has a list of community resources on its website, as well as a food locator tool.
The Oasis at The Sharing Center
The Oasis at The Sharing Center in Longwood will be open until 4 p.m. for anyone needing laundry service or hot showers.
- 600 N 17-92, Suite 165, Longwood
- 407-260-9155
UHaul
UHaul is offering 30 days of free storage and U-Box container usage at 43 locations across Florida, including the following Central Florida locations:
- U-Haul Center of Kissimmee St. Cloud - 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy.
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lakeland - 2525 U.S. Hwy. 98 N
- U-Haul Storage of Lakeland - 1621 N. Florida Ave.
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Maitland Blvd. - 7803 N. Orange Blossom Trail
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake Mary Blvd. - 3851 S. Orlando Drive, Sanford
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford - 3101 S. Orlando Drive, Sanford
Government phone numbers
FLORIDA DEPT. OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: 1-850-815-4000
FLAGLER COUNTY: 800-451-1954
Orange County: 311
Volusia County: 866-345-0345
Orlando: 407-246-4357
Lakeland: 863-401-2234
Phone and internet services
AT&T
AT&T customers will waive talk, text and data overage charges for customers in impacted areas through Oct. 28.
COMCAST
Comcast is making its network of public Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the state free for anyone to use, including non-Xfinity customers. Details on how to find and use a WiFi hotspot, check the Comcast website.
SPECTRUM
Spectrum is opening Out-of-Home WiFi access points to all. Indoor and outdoor WiFi spots can be found at locations across Central Florida. Head to the Spectrum website to find one near you.
T-MOBILE
T-Mobile customers affected by the storm who do not have unlimited talk, text and data will have it through Oct. 3.
VERIZON
Verizon customers living in affected zip codes will have unlimited domestic talk, text and data through Oct. 4. Verizon is also working to set up Wi-Fi hotspots, free charging stations and other services.