Flooding from Ian damages SunRail tracks in Kissimmee

Intense flooding from Ian damaged train tracks in Kissimmee. A tree was also uprooted

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Osceola County faced intense flooding from Hurricane Ian and that may be to blame for damage to train tracks in the downtown Kissimmee area.

News 6 reporter Carolina Cardona found a section of the tracks used for SunRail and Amtrak near the Tupperware Center had been damaged, apparently washed away. A little further away from that damage Carolina and her photographer found a tree had been uprooted and was now on the tracks.

SunRail and the Florida Department of Transportation suspended service Tuesday to secure the tracks and said it would not restart SunRail until the entire track was inspected for debris and damage.

Emergency crews have had to rescue people all day because of the flooding.

High waters near HCA-Osceola Hospital have also been a headache for people trying to get to the medical facility.

The water appeared to be receding Thursday afternoon along Rose Avenue adjacent to the hospital.

However, officials are urging people not to go out unless they really have to.

A curfew is in place for the city of Kissimmee from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. for everyone but emergency crews and essential personnel traveling to and from work.