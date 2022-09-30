Iconic Daytona Beach Shores pier damaged by Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Part of an iconic pier in Daytona Beach Shores has been damaged by Hurricane Ian.

The city of Daytona Beach Shores said part of the Sunglow Pier was washed away during Ian.

Officials are warning people not to go to the pier as conditions are still dangerous.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 hurricane before moving through Central Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis updated Floridians at multiple news briefings Thursday to discuss the state’s ongoing response to Hurricane Ian.

