76º

LIVE

Local News

Iconic Daytona Beach Shores pier damaged by Hurricane Ian

Part of Sunglow Pier washed away by storm, officials say

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Hurricane Ian, Ian, Daytona Beach Shores
Sunglow Pier in Daytona Beach Shores. (Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety)

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Part of an iconic pier in Daytona Beach Shores has been damaged by Hurricane Ian.

The city of Daytona Beach Shores said part of the Sunglow Pier was washed away during Ian.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Officials are warning people not to go to the pier as conditions are still dangerous.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 hurricane before moving through Central Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis updated Floridians at multiple news briefings Thursday to discuss the state’s ongoing response to Hurricane Ian.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email