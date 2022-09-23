Ocala 15-year-old announced missing endangered, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala 15-year-old girl was announced missing endangered Thursday evening, according to a release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Allison Sykes was last seen leaving her home in the 400 block of Spring Lane in Ocala at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday.

Allison is prescribed several medications that she does not have access to, which has caused concern for her safety, deputies said.

While her clothing is unknown, her long hair was last seen pulled up in a bun, the release states.

Anyone with information on Sykes’ whereabouts is asked to not approach her but instead call 911 immediately.

