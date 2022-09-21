Second arrest made in fatal shooting during robbery attempt on Marion County trail, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Another arrest was made in the shooting death of a man earlier this month after a “drug deal goes wrong” on a Marion County trail, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Jeovanni Alexis Pulgarin, 22, was arrested on Monday in the shooting on the Greenway Trailhead off Banyan Road. This marks the second arrest in the case after Jordan Neal, 19, was arrested on Sept. 13.

Deputies were alerted to a man who was shot in the hand and said he was robbed at the trail, according to sheriff’s officials. The man told the sheriff’s office there was another person at the trail who was possibly dead, deputies said.

When deputies responded to Greenway Trailhead, they found Cameron Cole Dalzell, 18, fatally shot.

The sheriff’s office said Pulgarin planned for Neal and Dalzell to rob marijuana from two people. Pulgarin agreed to pay $1,000 to Neal for his role and he went to the trailhead with Neal and Dalzell for the robbery attempt, deputies said.

Neal and Dalzell went into a vehicle and at some point, the driver and Dalzell began shooting at each other, the sheriff’s office said. Dalzell was killed in the shooting while the driver suffered a gunshot wound to the hand, officials said.

Neal ran off after but later contacted the sheriff’s office to provide information on the shooting, according to a release.

Pulgarin faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted robbery with a firearm.

