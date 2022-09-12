Marion County park shut down as deputies investigate homicide, sheriff’s office says

The homicide took place at the Greenway Trailhead off Banyan Road in Marion County, subsequently shutting down Baseline Trailhead Park, deputies said.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are asking people to avoid the area of an Ocala park as detectives investigate a homicide, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The homicide took place at the Greenway Trailhead off Banyan Road in Marion County, subsequently shutting down Baseline Trailhead Park, deputies said.

The park is expected to reopen Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

This is all the information that has been released at the time of this report.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with News 6 for updates.