Hurricane center tabs tropical wave as Invest 96L. Here’s what to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropics continue to bubble, with the National Hurricane Center keeping tabs on two tropical waves, one of which has been designated as Invest 96L.

Invest 96L is between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands and continues to produce a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms.

[RELATED: What’s an invest? | 2022 storm names | TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

When an area is officially termed an Invest, short for the word investigation, computer forecasts on that specified system can begin. The iconic spaghetti plots, computer models showing the projected path of the system, then become available.

Further development of the system is possible and a tropical depression could form over the next several days while it moves west to west-northwest over the central tropical Atlantic and approaches the Leeward Islands on Friday.

The NHC said the system as a 30% chance of development over the next two days and a 40% chance over the next five days.

Computer models show its path heading toward Puerto Rico, although it’s not known how strong the system will be or how close it may get to the island. It’s not yet known if the system has the potential to impact Florida.

Meantime, a tropical wave about 100 miles southeast of the easternmost Cabo Verde Islands is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Ad

Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable and any development of the system should be slow to occur while it moves west or west-northwest across the eastern Atlantic through the end of the week.

It has a 20% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Fiona.

Hurricane season runs through November.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: