LIVE RADAR: Rain moves across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances once again across Central Florida.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Osceola County until 7:15 p.m.

A Flood Advisory is in effect until 9/13 7:15PM EDT for the following: Okeechobee, Indian River, Osceola. #flwx #news6 pic.twitter.com/eSIzrxZ4nv — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) September 13, 2022

Expect rain chances up to 80% on Tuesday. Rain chances will continue at 80% on Wednesday and 70% for Thursday, Friday and for Saturday.

High temperatures will be only a couple of degrees above the average of 90 on Tuesday. Expect a a high of 92 in Orlando. The record high is 98, set in 1920.

We will be right at the average, with a high of 90 most of the week and into the start of the weekend.

Despite the influx of rain, Orlando has a rain deficit of 5.63 inches this year.

Pinpointing the tropics

Central Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands has been designated as Invest 96L.

Additional development of the system, which is producing a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms, is possible over the next several days while it moves generally west to west-northwest over the central Atlantic and approaches the Windward Islands by the end of the week.

Formation chances stand at 30% over the next two days and 40% over the next five days.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave about 100 miles southeast of the easternmost Cabo Verde Islands is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable and any development of this system should be slow to occur while it moves west or west-northwest across the eastern Atlantic through the end of the week.

It has a 20% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Fiona.

Hurricane season runs through November.