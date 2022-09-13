SpaceX set for nighttime Starlink rocket launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX on Tuesday will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket with another batch of Starlink satellites.

The company is targeting 10:10 p.m. for a launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. A backup opportunity is available on Wednesday.

[TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was a ‘cruel prank’ by several students, police say | Enter to win Kroger grocery gift card | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The rocket will carry 54 Starlink satellites into orbit as part of SpaceX’s growing Starlink satellite internet constellation.

Ad

The first stage of the rocket will attempt to land on a droneship out in the Atlantic Ocean.

The weather forecast for Tuesday night’s launch is 50% go for weather, according to the 45th Weather Squadron. That’s down from an original forecast of 60% go.

This is SpaceX’s third Starlink launch in the last two weeks. Another launch happened on Saturday, and a launch also happened on Sept. 4.