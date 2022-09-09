SpaceX conducts 1st of 2 planned weekend night launches

SpaceX on Saturday launched another Falcon 9 rocket with an assortment of satellites, the first of two nighttime launches planned over the weekend on the Space Coast.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX on Saturday launched another Falcon 9 rocket with an assortment of satellites, the first of two nighttime launches planned over the weekend on the Space Coast, however, Sunday’s launch was delayed until Sept 13.

Due to weather, the launch was delayed by 10 minutes, but the rideshare rocket launched at 9:20 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center, carrying a payload of SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites (Group 4-2, 34 units total) and a test satellite for AST SpaceMobile, BlueWalker 3.

[TRENDING: Last chance to win Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights tickets | Why are speed limits different on same stretch of road? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to Next Spaceflight, the booster used in Saturday’s mission – B1058 – will embark on its 14th flight. The autonomous drone ship “A Shortfall of Gravitas” will attempt to catch the booster in the Atlantic, floating it back to dry land for a 66-day turnaround.

The next launch was set to occur Sunday evening from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, a Falcon 9 carrying another batch of Starlink internet satellites, but was rescheduled for Sept. 13, according to SpaceX.

Static fire test of Falcon 9 complete – targeting Tuesday, September 13 for launch of 54 Starlink satellites to orbit from SLC-40 in Florida → https://t.co/n8l1G1m819 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 11, 2022

News 6 will stream the launch live at the top of this story when coverage begins.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: