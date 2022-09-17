TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Tropical Storm Fiona moving through Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Fiona has prompted a hurricane watch in Puerto Rico — including Vieques and Culebra — and in areas of the Dominican Republic as it’s expected to gain strength over the northeastern Caribbean.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, Fiona was 145 miles southeast of St. Croix.

The storm was packing near-60 mph maximum sustained winds and was trekking west at 13 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center of the storm.

That center is expected to move near or just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Saturday through Sunday, and approach the southern or eastern coast of the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday.

Fiona could be near hurricane strength when it moves near Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic over the weekend.

While there is still some uncertainty long-term in the eventual path of Fiona, it continues to look likely that the storm will lift north early next work week, away from the Dominican Republic, and stay well east of Florida.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, another area of low pressure has a low chance for development over the next five days. This disturbance is located east of the Leeward Islands and is expected to lift north or northwestward into the open waters of the Central Atlantic.

There is also a non-tropical low over the western Atlantic, just to the northeast of Bermuda. The system is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, and it’s expected to move slowly east-southeastward and then become nearly stationary over the next day or two.

Chances for development into a tropical cyclone are forecast at 20% through the next five days for the first disturbance mentioned, and 0% for the second.

Neither of these systems would pose a threat to Florida.

The next named storms will be Gaston, Hermine.

Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.