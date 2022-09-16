More storms strike Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances once again will be sky-high across Central Florida.

Expect a 70% coverage of rain from Friday through Sunday. The risk for strong storms includes lightning and heavy rain.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Rain chances will be at 60% on Monday and 50% on Tuesday.

River flood warnings were put into effect for Lake and Volusia Counties until further notice. Another river flood warning was put into effect for Seminole County until just after midnight.

A Flood Advisory is in effect until 9/16 8:15PM EDT for the following: Indian River, Brevard. #flwx #news6 pic.twitter.com/crOYaEYwGl — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) September 16, 2022

Expect highs in the upper 80s in the Orlando area through the weekend. The normal high in Orlando on this date is 90. The record high is 97, set in 1929.

Orlando’s rain deficit stands at 5.34 inches since the first of the year.

Pinpointing the tropics

We continue to watch Tropical Storm Fiona, which is expected to move closer to Puerto Rico through the weekend.

Eventually, Fiona is forecast to make a turn to the north and away from Florida.

We are watching another low in the open Atlantic behind Fiona, but it only has a 20% chance of tropical over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Gaston.

Hurricane season peaked on Sept. 10 and ends Dec. 1.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: