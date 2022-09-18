Aircraft crash in Marion County kills 2, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Both occupants of a small private aircraft are dead after the vehicle crashed late Saturday in a remote wooded area of Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies joined Marion County Fire Rescue at the scene, located between Citra and Orange Springs, officials said in a statement; Marion detectives were still investigating the crash Sunday morning, aided to the hard-to-reach scene by the sheriff’s office’s Field Force.
Deputies said the Federal Aviation Administration had been notified. The FAA soon after released the following statement of its preliminary findings:
The FAA stated it would release the aircraft registration number after it is verified by investigators at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.
