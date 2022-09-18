Aircraft crash in Marion County kills 2, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Both occupants of a small private aircraft are dead after the vehicle crashed late Saturday in a remote wooded area of Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies joined Marion County Fire Rescue at the scene, located between Citra and Orange Springs, officials said in a statement; Marion detectives were still investigating the crash Sunday morning, aided to the hard-to-reach scene by the sheriff’s office’s Field Force.

[TRENDING: Oviedo couple lose almost everything in house fire, asking for community help | TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Tropical Storm Fiona Moving Through Caribbean | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Deputies said the Federal Aviation Administration had been notified. The FAA soon after released the following statement of its preliminary findings:

A single-engine Titan II crashed in a wooded area near Highway 318 in Citra, Fla., shortly before 7:00 p.m. local time Saturday. Two people were on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents. FAA Statement - Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022

The FAA stated it would release the aircraft registration number after it is verified by investigators at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: