Pilot hurt after small plane crashes in backyard of Nassau County home, authorities say

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office shared this photo of a small aircraft that crashed Wednesday in the backyard of a home in Hilliard.

HILLIARD, Fla. – A pilot suffered minor injuries when a small plane crashed Wednesday morning in the yard of a home in Hilliard, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that an aircraft crashed in the backyard of a home on Eastwood Road near Poole Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a single-engine fixed-wing airplane pilot was conducting maneuvers in the vicinity of Hilliard Airpark and then airplane went into a stall, plummeted and struck a tree before breaking through the branches and hitting the ground.

The Sheriff’s Office said there was a fuel leak from the aircraft.

The pilot — identified as a 69-year-old man from North Augusta, South Carolina — was later transported to an area hospital out of precaution with “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to authorities.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were also notified of the incident.

