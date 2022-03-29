1 injured in small plane crash near Melbourne industrial area, fire chief says

Sky 6 video shows a small plane that crashed upside down in a West Melbourne parking lot shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A person was injured after a small plane crashed near an industrial area in West Melbourne Tuesday afternoon, according to the city’s fire chief.

Fire officials said the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of of 7617 Silver Sands Drive.

[TRENDING: Private ride inspector says 14-year-old who fell from Orlando drop tower too big to ride | 220 escaped animals reported to Florida wildlife officials since 2016, records show | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Sky 6 shows video of small plane upside down in a parking lot following the crash.

While the plane did not strike any buildings, it did hit power lines, according to the Melbourne Fire Department.

The department said no other damage was reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the crash.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.