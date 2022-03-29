87º

1 injured in small plane crash near Melbourne industrial area, fire chief says

Sky 6 video captured plane upside down in parking lot

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Melbourne, Brevard County, Plane Crash
Sky 6 video shows a small plane that crashed upside down in a West Melbourne parking lot shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A person was injured after a small plane crashed near an industrial area in West Melbourne Tuesday afternoon, according to the city’s fire chief.

Fire officials said the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of of 7617 Silver Sands Drive.

Sky 6 shows video of small plane upside down in a parking lot following the crash.

While the plane did not strike any buildings, it did hit power lines, according to the Melbourne Fire Department.

The department said no other damage was reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the crash.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email