WATCH: Video shows moment plane slams into road in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A plane made an emergency landing on the road in Orange County, just west of the campus of the University of Central Florida, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The plane came down in the area of University Boulevard and N. Econlockhatchee Trail.

Firefighters said no one was injured, but there is debris in the roadway. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

A search of the plane’s tail number shows that the plane, a 1956 Cessna 182, is owned by Aerial Messages Leasing Co. in Longwood.

The owner of the company, Remy Colin, told News 6 the plane was on a maintenance flight at the time of the hard landing but did not say what may have forced the plane down. Colin also said he was in the plane at the time of the crash.

Investigators said there was no one other than the pilot in the plane when it went down.

Investigators have not said what caused the plane to initiate an emergency landing.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are now investigating what brought the plane down.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

#AircraftEmergency: Intersection of University Blvd and N Econlockhatchee Tr. Small aircraft down in the roadway. No injuries reported. Debris on roadways. Please avoid the area. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 19, 2022

