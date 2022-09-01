Plane flips at Orlando Executive Airport after severe weather

ORLANDO, Fla. – A plane flipped at Orlando Executive Airport following a bout of severe weather Thursday afternoon, according to witnesses at the scene.

News 6′s Sky 6 crew said a plane flipped with at least one person inside. On the north side of hangar 11, three other aircraft on the ground collided with each other, News 6 crews report.

News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges said there were 62 mph wind gusts at the airport as the storm passed through the area.

It is not known whether anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

