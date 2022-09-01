80º

Plane flips at Orlando Executive Airport after severe weather

62 mph wind gusts reported at the airport

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Weather
ORLANDO, Fla. – A plane flipped at Orlando Executive Airport following a bout of severe weather Thursday afternoon, according to witnesses at the scene.

News 6′s Sky 6 crew said a plane flipped with at least one person inside. On the north side of hangar 11, three other aircraft on the ground collided with each other, News 6 crews report.

News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges said there were 62 mph wind gusts at the airport as the storm passed through the area.

It is not known whether anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email