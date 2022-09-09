🛒Enter to win Kroger grocery gift card

Is your grocery bill climbing higher and higher?

We want to help five News 6 Insiders lessen the load at the grocery store checkout with this latest exclusive contest.

Two lucky Insiders will win a $200 Kroger grocery gift card. Meanwhile, three Insiders will win a $50 Kroger gift card.

The contest runs Sept. 2 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 18. As a registered Insider, you can enter to win once per day during the contest period. You must have a registered email to be eligible to win.

If you aren’t familiar with Kroger, it’s a grocery store chain that re-entered the Central Florida market in 2021 with just grocery delivery from its warehouse in Groveland.

Customers can place orders through Kroger’s website or app and then pick when they would like the food to arrive at their doorstep. Anyone within 90 minutes of Kroger’s facility in Groveland, Tampa and Jacksonville can have items delivered, according to Kroger.

Congratulations go out to...

Jane E. of Kissimmee won $200.

Howard L. of Oviedo won $200.

Angela R. of Titusville won $50.

Amberli A. of Daytona Beach won $50.

Gregory P. of Orlando won $50.