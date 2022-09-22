2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Marion County crash, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash along State Road 40 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A sedan occupied by two Silver Springs women, 57 and 63, was traveling east on SR-40, west of Northeast 14th Street Road Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers said

FHP said the car failed to stay in its lane and drove north onto the continuous turn lane, eventually ending up in the westbound lane.

The vehicle then crashed into another car that was headed west on SR-40, troopers said.

Both of the Silver Springs women died from their injuries, and the driver of the other vehicle, a 19-year-old Ocala woman, sustained serious injuries, troopers said.

