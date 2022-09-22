Police swarm Melbourne neighborhood

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne police are asking people to avoid a neighborhood as officers respond to an incident, according to a tweet from the department.

The incident is happening in the 400 block of Poinciana Drive, just south of U.S. Highway 1 and northeast of Melbourne Orlando International Airport, according to police.

[TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do I have to show my ID when I get pulled over? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Melbourne Police Department is working an incident in the 400 block of Poinciana. Please avoid the area. Updates will follow. — Melbourne Police (@MelbournePolice) September 22, 2022

Investigators have not said what kind of incident they are responding to.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: