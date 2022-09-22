88º

Police swarm Melbourne neighborhood

Officers respond to incident in 400 block of Poinciana Drive

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Police swarmed a Melbourne neighborhood Thursday. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne police are asking people to avoid a neighborhood as officers respond to an incident, according to a tweet from the department.

The incident is happening in the 400 block of Poinciana Drive, just south of U.S. Highway 1 and northeast of Melbourne Orlando International Airport, according to police.

Investigators have not said what kind of incident they are responding to.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

