Police swarm Melbourne neighborhood

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne police are asking people to avoid a neighborhood as officers respond to an incident, according to a tweet from the department.
The incident is happening in the 400 block of Poinciana Drive, just south of U.S. Highway 1 and northeast of Melbourne Orlando International Airport, according to police.
The Melbourne Police Department is working an incident in the 400 block of Poinciana. Please avoid the area. Updates will follow.— Melbourne Police (@MelbournePolice) September 22, 2022
Investigators have not said what kind of incident they are responding to.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
