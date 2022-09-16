‘Little heroes:’ 6-year-old twins protect mother from violent boyfriend, Melbourne police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man accused of attacking his girlfriend in her apartment Tuesday was arrested after the woman’s twin daughters fended him off, giving their mother enough time to find safety, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Officers responded at 1:21 p.m. to a disturbance at Manatee Cove Apartments, where the woman told police she had just been attacked at her residence by her boyfriend, 33-year-old Andrew Williams, Jr.

According to a news release, Williams was “unexpectedly surprised” when the woman’s daughters — both 6 years old — used toys, sticks and a hair dryer in an attempt to protect their mother. With the twins’ help, police said the woman was able to retreat to a bathroom for safety as Williams ran from the apartment. Officers called the girls “little heroes” for their actions.

Melbourne police shared a photo of the girls, but News 6 has decided to blur their faces because of the nature of the crime against their mother and their ages.

Williams was taken into custody shortly after the altercation, police said. He was booked at the Melbourne Police Department and transferred to the custody of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, where he remains jailed at the time of this report and faces misdemeanor charges of threatening to do violence and marijuana possession under 20 grams.

His next court date is scheduled at 9 a.m. on Oct. 7, booking records show.

