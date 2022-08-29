Melbourne police officer dragged by car in high school parking lot

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday, accused of dragging a police officer to the ground with his car in a school parking lot.

Kyre’e Johnson, 25, was arrested near Palm Bay Magnet High School in Melbourne.

A Melbourne police officer who was working off-duty at end of the school football game said he was told by bystanders about a group of males in ski masks on the east end of the parking lot, according to the arrest report. The officer said when he and a detective approached the men, they drove off to a red Hyundai sedan.

When the officer ordered the person in the front passenger seat to roll down the window, police said the driver — later identified as Johnson — hit the gas and knocked the driver to the ground. Investigators said the car almost ran over the officer.

The officer said he ran to the vehicle and, seeing that the passenger had a firearm out, drew his own gun. Investigators said Johnson again refused orders to stop the car and reversed into two vehicles.

Police said the people in the vehicle then ran off. A police dog found Johnson who then immediately surrendered, records show.

Police said Johnson faces charges of aggravated battery with a vehicle on law enforcement, aggravated fleeing and eluding, disrupting a school function, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and driving without a license issued.

