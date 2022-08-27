Melbourne police investigate possible armed disturbance near high school football game, detain 2 men wearing ski masks

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were taken into custody outside Palm Bay High School by Melbourne police officers working security for a football game on Friday night, according to a report from the department.

The officers were alerted at 11:17 p.m. to a vehicle in the parking lot with occupants who were possibly armed and wearing ski masks. According to a news release, when officers approached the vehicle, the driver attempted to get away and struck several other cars in the parking lot in an attempt to flee.

[TRENDING: Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details | Video shows Orange County deputy shoot, kill man carrying gun at hotel near Florida Mall | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Police said that both occupants then exited the vehicle and ran, but were subsequently located and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported during the incident, the report states. Police believe it was isolated and not related to the football game being played between Palm Bay High School and Bayside High School, or to any other students or faculty.

No other details were shared.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: