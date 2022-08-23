Deputies investigating after person found dead in Brevard County home

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a person was found dead in a Brevard County home early Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said they were called to a residence on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, when they found a person dead.

[TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Everything you need to know for Florida primary day | Video of man stabbing shark in head in New Smyrna stuns some. Here’s why it’s legal in Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to authorities, the death is believed to be suspicious in nature and homicide and crime scene units are in the process of investigating it.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline to leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Crimeline tipsters may be eligible for a reward.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: