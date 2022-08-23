93º

Deputies investigating after person found dead in Brevard County home

Victim found dead at home on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a person was found dead in a Brevard County home early Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said they were called to a residence on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, when they found a person dead.

According to authorities, the death is believed to be suspicious in nature and homicide and crime scene units are in the process of investigating it.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline to leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Crimeline tipsters may be eligible for a reward.

