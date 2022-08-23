Man shot, killed in Mims, Brevard County deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Mims Monday evening, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded at about 6 p.m. to Cypress Avenue, and upon arrival, found the man had been shot. Deputies added that the man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A short time after the shooting, a vehicle was stopped near Interstate 95 and State Road 46, and its occupants are believed to have some involvement in the incident, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the occupants of the vehicle were taken to be interviewed to determine their connection in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office stated that it is not releasing the name of the man who was killed in the incident at this time, and no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with News 6 for more information.

