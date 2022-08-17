89º

Traffic

1 dead, 1 airlifted in 3-vehicle crash in Brevard County, troopers say

Crash happened on Courtenay Parkway and Hall Road in Merritt Island

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed and another person was flown to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Courtenay Parkway and Hall Road in Merritt Island around 8:30 a.m. According to FHP, a 2008 Toyota Sequoia, a 2010 Hyundai Elantra and a 2005 Toyota Camry were involved in the crash.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene and a passenger was flown to Holmes Regional Medical Center. Troopers said the two other drivers were not taken to the hospital and remained on scene.

Part of Courtenay Parkway is blocked off for the investigation, FHP said in an update just before 10:30 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

Brenda Argueta

