Police activity delays SunRail trains in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two SunRail trains are delayed in Osceola County due to police assistance near the tracks, according to a tweet issued Tuesday night.

According to train officials, a bus bridge is being implemented between the Kissimmee and Tupperware stations.

As of around 7 p.m. Tuesday, SunRail officials said they expected the P336 NB and P335 SB trains to be delayed another 20 minutes.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Trains P336 NB and P335 SB are delayed 40 mins for police assistance near the tracks. A bus bridge is being implemented between Kissimmee and Tupperware stations. We will continue to provide updates. — SunRail (@RideSunRail) August 16, 2022

