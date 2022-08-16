91º

Traffic

Police activity delays SunRail trains in Osceola County

P336 NB and P335 SB trains delayed

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: SunRail, Traffic, Kissimmee, Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two SunRail trains are delayed in Osceola County due to police assistance near the tracks, according to a tweet issued Tuesday night.

According to train officials, a bus bridge is being implemented between the Kissimmee and Tupperware stations.

[TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation? | Brightline announces traffic advisories from Orlando to West Palm Beach | Central Florida boy, 10, loses leg in shark attack | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

As of around 7 p.m. Tuesday, SunRail officials said they expected the P336 NB and P335 SB trains to be delayed another 20 minutes.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email