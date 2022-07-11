Vehicles crashes into SunRail train, causes delays in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was hospitalized after a crash between a SunRail train and a vehicle that delayed multiple trains in Orange County Monday morning, fire officials said.

A spokesperson with the Maitland Fire Department said the crash occurred before 12 p.m.at Horatio and Maitland avenues when a vehicle driving west on struck the northbound train.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital while no injuries were reported on the train, according to fire officials.

The spokesperson said Horatio Avenue is closed between Maitland Avenue and Independence Lane.

The P316 NB and P319 SB trains are expected to be delayed due to the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Trains P316 NB is delayed 40 mins and P319 SB 30 mins due to the previous incident. Trains are on the move. — SunRail (@RideSunRail) July 11, 2022

