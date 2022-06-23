Scorching hot day causes Sunrail delays

ORLANDO, Fla – SunRail announced their trains will be moving at reduced speed through the entire SunRail corridor until 7 p.m. due to extreme temperatures on Thursday, according to SunRail.

Trains may experience delays, according to the rail line.

News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges said Daytona Beach’s temperature hit 100 Thursday for the first time since 1999. That ties a record high that was set in 1944.

BOOM! Daytona Beach just hit 100!! Good Lord it's hot! This ties the record from 1944! pic.twitter.com/gQ0BPKA6NW — Tom Sorrells (@tomsorrells) June 23, 2022

It’s not the only place in Central Florida flirting with record heat. In Orlando, for instance, the high temperature is 98, close to the record high of 99 set in 1924.